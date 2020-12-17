TLC ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: How detached is Kim Plath?

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers finds that most Moms who have lost a child often get choked up when talking about their children who have passed on because no Mother ever wants to outlive her child.

But when Kim was asked by her younger children, the children that were born after Joshua passed away, about him, there was almost no emotion surrounding the topic. It was almost as if she had moved on, and neatly compartmentalized the grief somewhere and she’s just not expressing it.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: But how healthy is that?

She said that the year following Joshua’s death was the most difficult year for her, and that would totally stand to reason. She also said that she had given her older kids a talk about it in the first year, but that they had not really discussed it as a family since then.

That seems strange to me because I can’t imagine what she went through as a Mom, grieving her child, it just seems to me like someone as religious as her would be a lot more open to discussing what happened to her son, even if only describing matters of the afterlife.

But Kim, while she seems to regret her actions, she is just not emotional about her child at all. She did wonder however, if her actions that caused Joshua’s death had caused any of her older children pain. What amazes me is that she has never brought that up with any of them.

It’s almost like feelings, in the Plath household, are an afterthought, which is so weird. In religion it’s often thought of as a good thing to consider the other person’s feelings. I’m not saying the Plaths are inconsiderate but they defintely don’t seem to consider all the emotional consequences of a situation.

It just seems odd, it also makes me wonder what this hard year actually looked like for Kim, as she isn’t really one to show emotion. She says that its one decision that she regrets every day and if she had to go back and relive it and to it all over again, she would, bt the question is… how often does she actually think about it? I’m not about to diminish her grief, but it just seems like there should be more of it. Stay tuned!!!

