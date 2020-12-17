TLC ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Everything You Need To Know About Barry Plath!

‘Welcome to Plathville’ spoilers tells that the second season of Welcome to Plathville premiered on Nov. 10th, and guess what? TLC has graced us on their app with the video profiles of all the Plaths, from Ma and Pa Plath to the littlest ones! We get to hear in their own words just what their lives have been like so far.

In the first profile we start off with Papa Plath, AKA, Barry Plath. The Patriarch of the Plath family and the one who doesn’t seem to really hold all the power among the elder Plaths. Or at least that’s the speculation among the fanbase, Papa Plath may be the ‘headship’ but there’s an undercurrent of eager to please about him as well, perhaps it was just because he’s a Midwesterner. (No shade, just an observation among midwesterners.)

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Spoilers: Introducing Barry Plath

As it turns out, he describes his relationship with Kim as a lot more egalitarian than one would expect, coming from their culture. He says that while it’s up to him to decide what’s best for them as a family, that Kim is the one that sort of give him the family ‘report’ as it were and they decide together on what would be best for the family as a whole. That really doesn’t sound like an entirely bad relationship, but then again, he’s on camera.

He grew up in Minnesota on a farm, unlike the way he’s raising his children, he seemed to have a pretty normal, non-fundamentalist upbringing (which has been hinted at before, last season), then he went to college and ultimately grad school, down in Florida.

He says he stayed away from a lot of the drinking and partying in undergrad but apparently it caught up with him in Grad School and he balanced all of his studying with a lot of partying. He says that he saw a lot of the negative effects of alcohol, not really specifying what that was but I’m pretty sure our imaginations can do it justice. He said it was in Grad School that he found Christ after he didn’t find the party life very rewarding and he turned over a new leaf as a Christian.

Surprsingly, he and Kim met at a church in Tallahassee (I guess this was before churches became too confining for them) and Kim wasn’t even dating him, or even interested it seems like. No, she was dating a friend of his and he was okay with that in the beginning but it was after she and the friend broke up and Barry was feeling a little lonely on his birthday that Kim sent him a birthday gift.

After that one little gift, when he was up in Minnesota seeing his family and feeling lonely, that’s when something clicked inside and he began to see her in a new light. That led to Barry’s phonecall to Kim where he told her he wanted to talk about their future together, a line that would have sent most women running for the door, but not Kim, it seems.

After that little talk it was only 3 months until they were married, but, at the time Barry was 29 years old, a far cry from when his older son got married at 20! Wow, talk about being pushed out of the nest!

Surprisingly, Barry took an active role in all of the birthing of his children. He was right there with Kim during the entire thing and apparently it was Kim’s idea to have all home births and not be in a hospital, she didn’t want any pain medication, she wanted all of her births to be at home, fully awake, with the assistance of a mid-wife.

Apparently with the exception of Ethan, Kim got what she wanted, with Ethan the labor was especially difficult and they had to take her to the hospital. But Barry said after that, the births became easier and from that time forward they were all at home.

When he describes the births of his children, you can clearly see the joy in his face. Even though at one point during Lydia’s birth he says that Kim bit him through his jeans and he shared her pain that day. I’m not even going to ask how she wound up in a position to bite him on the leg during labor, I’m not even sure the producers wanted to know that, I know I didn’t want to know that, though now that it’s been mentioned… the image is there. Moving on!

Out of he and Kim both, he was the only one that mentioned the birth of the late Plath son, Joshua, I could see where it would definitely be more painful for Kim to talk about and perhaps that’s why she didn’t mention it, but Barry, even though his son is technically no longer on this earth, that doesn’t make him any less proud of him. That was heartwarming to hear.

He says of the current strife that’s going on within the family that he just simply doesn’t know what to do about it and that he hopes that love prevails soon. We can all hope for that, but we’ll see how things play out first. Stay tuned!!!

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celeb baby news, come back to Celeb Baby Laundry.