Three charged over stabbing murder of teen at Waikiki party WA news

This is when police allege the 17-year-old was attacked and killed by three people as he “heroically” tried to stand up for friends.

WA Police Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce said three men, aged between 17 and 27, were arrested in the Rockingham area last night and have since been charged with Mr Heslip’s murder.

Another man remains in custody, helping detectives with their investigation.

Today, Mr Heslip’s family issued a statement saying he “always put others first” and died coming to the aid of friends who were in trouble.

“Our understanding is Chikayne died protecting his mates and in our eyes he’ll always be a selfless hero, you’ll always be remembered as our hero,” the statement read.