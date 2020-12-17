Thousands queue for testing on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

Residents on Sydney’s Northern Beaches are facing wait times of over three hours as thousands flock to get tested for COVID-19.

Anyone living in area between Spit Bridge and Palm Beach has been urged to get tested immediately if they are experiencing even the mildest of symptoms as authorities work to contain the growing cluster.

People are seen lining up at a COVID-19 pop-up testing location at Avalon Recreation Centre on December 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

Long queues have formed at testing clinics in Mona Vale, Avalon and Narrabeen ahead of a hot day in Sydney.

Health workers have been seen walking up and down the long queues of people handing out sanitiser, face masks and distributing sunscreen and bottled water amid concerns about the risks of heat stroke.

Cars are seen lining up at a COVID-19 pop-up testing drive-thru station in Avalon on December 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

Authorities are worried people waiting for long periods of in the sun could suffer from fatigue with temperatures expected to climb over 30C today.

Storms and damaging winds are also expected to hit the coast later today which could jeopardise testing efforts.

More than 250,000 people living in the area have been sent into a snap lockdown for the next three days, with people told to stay at home and avoid mingling wherever possible.

State health authorities have also released an extensive list of venues and locations where people will be required to get tested and self-isolate for 14 days regardless of whether a negative test is returned.

“What is really important is for the community of the Northern Beaches to not leave home unless they have to,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian told Today.

“Not anything unless it’s essential. Not mingle with each other. Not really mix with other house holds. And please, not do anything which is regarded as non-essential. So it is really, really important for that to occur.”

All public places in the are being closed until Sunday including all play grounds, skate parks, aquatic centres and outdoor gathering spaces.

There are now 17 confirmed cases linked to the Northern Beaches cluster with more cases to be announced at 11am today.

People are seen lining up at a COVID-19 pop-up testing location at Avalon Recreation Centre on December 18, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Getty)

Ms Berejiklian warned NSW residents to “brace themselves” a sharp rise in case numbers, urging everyone to follow health orders and remain vigilant over the coming days.

“It is really important for the community of the Northern Beaches to not leave home unless they have to. Not do anything unless it’s essential.