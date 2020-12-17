this was the most disappointing game of 2020

While games like those in the Marvel: Ultimate Alliance or Marvel vs. Capcom series have given players the chance to play as their favorite Marvel heroes since before the first Iron Man ever began filming, these titles, even in recent years, have remained more inspired by the comic books that established Marvel’s flagship characters than the movies that turned them into cultural behemoths. The times that Marvel games have taken inspiration from movies, meanwhile, have generally not fared well.

Marvel’s Avengers may not pull solely from the MCU, but many of its heroes resemble something closer to their film counterparts than how they appear in comics. Plus, Square Enix published the game, and developer Crystal Dynamics boasts a track record that includes the recent Tomb Raider games. In other words, players had numerous reasons to be excited for Marvel’s Avengers prior to its release.

The final product, however, while not catastrophically bad, very much did not meet fans’ expectations. A failed entry in a beloved media franchise is just about a perfect storm of a letdown, hence such a strong showing as 2020’s most disappointing video game.