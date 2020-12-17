This Is What Kristen Bell Finds Most Annoying About Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. In interviews, the two seem to compliment one another in a way that is almost kismet. But even the most loved-up couples have things that annoy them about one another. Here’s what Bell finds the most annoying about her husband.

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell | Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kristen and Dax have broken up

When The Good Place star and Shepard got together, there was an instant connection. Even when Shepard broke up with Bell after a few months of dating, he changed his mind a few days later because he loved being around her.

“I was like, ‘That’s the best personality I’ve ever seen on a woman. I need to be around it,” he told People. “I want to be around it when I’m 80.”

But Shepard didn’t want to get married.

“He has a great argument that the state having a piece of paper doesn’t mean he’s going to be nice to me and by my side for the rest of my life,” Bell told the outlet. “That is going to be evidenced by how we treat each other and the commitment that we make.”

Over time, Bell got used to the idea of not getting married but eventually Shepard came around and proposed in 2009.

“Ultimately, I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing it because my partner wants that,” he said. “Forget the tradition or history of marriage as a concept, you knowing I was doing something that I didn’t want to do because I loved you was a big sign for you.”

What does Kristen Bell find most annoying about Dax Shepard?

Now, the two have been married since 2013. On a new episode of The Backstory podcast, Bell explained that she has started being more open in life with the people around her in order to gain peace.

“Peace of mind with my own authenticity, I think is the best way to describe it,” she said when asked what she gained from being this way.

Bell admitted that she learned this new way of being from Shepard and as with most things, Shepard was right about how beneficial being open would be.

“And what’s funny is — this is what I say is the most annoying part of my husband, he’s almost always right,” she said. “When I say almost always, I mean like really almost always. It’s so annoying.”

According to Bell, it was Shepard who coaxed her into speaking publicly about her anxiety and depression.

“My husband was like, yeah, talk about that,” she said. “And I realized I had been presenting this like, bubbly individual, and it just wasn’t the full story. It didn’t have the dimension. And I felt this sickening wave of fraudulence and inauthenticity, and I went on and I brought it up.”

Ultimately, Bell hopes by being open about her struggles, she will inspire others to do the same.

“I want to be the person who talks honestly and says, ‘I get what I present to you, it’s not always the case.’ So if you’re feeling that too, just know that I’m right here with you,” she continued.