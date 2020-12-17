This $30 Striped Sweater Has 3,053 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Sweater weather is here, but that doesn’t mean having to wear dull colors to match the gloom outside. Reviewers are loving the cheery rainbow striped Zesica Long Sleeve Crew Neck Pullovers on Amazon right now that are only $30. They come in a variety of retro, rainbow colorways and are super comfortable.

Shop them below, and hear more about what reviewers have to say!