Things you won’t want to skip in Cyberpunk 2077

In the world of Cyberpunk, people with psychopathic tendencies who get cybernetic augments can turn into Cyberpsychos. In Cyberpunk 2077, they’re heavily modded lunatics who have gone berserk, and V has to hunt them down. They’re essentially the game’s minibosses. The fixer Regina Jones in the Watson region tips off V to their locations, and there are 17 different Cyberpsycho Sightings in the game.

These are some of the more difficult fights in the game, and they usually qualify for at least “Moderate” difficulty. Each mission starts with a phone call from Regina, who tips V off to the Cyberpsycho’s general area. Once V is in the area, they’ll have to pinpoint the Cyberpsycho’s location, sometimes by scanning the area for clues. Cyberpsychos are unique and each have their own combat styles, from a classic sniper to a mech-suited cyborg, so no fight is the same. Killing them nets V a good amount of XP, Eurodollars, Street Cred, and usually a powerful weapon. They also drop Shards, which fill in some of the game’s lore.