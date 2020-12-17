Things Have Changed a Lot Between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the Royal Family Lately

It’s been a whirlwind year for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry. The couple began their year by announcing they would be resigning their roles as senior royals in the British royal family. Since then, the pair have moved to California, signed massive deals with Netflix and Spotify, and they’ve begun prepping their Archewell foundation launch.

Unfortunately, things have been very touch and go between the Sussexes and the British royal family amid Megxit. However, things have changed a lot lately.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex | Daniel Leal-Olivas – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The British royal family was not prepared for the frenzy around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When Meghan and Prince Harry announced their relationship and subsequent engagement, no one could have expected the absolute frenzy that followed the duchess. The royals were also taken aback.

“Meghan came into the relationship with celebrity of her own, and a global fan base,” SheKnows reports. “Whether or not her intention had been to “outshine” Harry, the public was inevitably more interested in her actions than Harry’s at various turns — a reaction that was likely ill-received by the royal family.”

In the end, the royals chose to stick with their traditions, hoping that Meghan would eventually fall in line. However, the former actor and Prince Harry decided to go another route.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are thriving without the British royal family

The British royal family knew that the Sussexes and especially Meghan was struggling in the spotlight. However, they just assumed that the duchess needed more time to adjust. They never assumed that it would all lead to Megxit.

However, it appears that in leaving all of the traditions and confinements of the royal family behind, the Sussexes are living their best lives. On his podcast, Heirpod royal reported Omid Scobie said,

The couple had been thriving and have taken their careers as philanthropists to a whole other level. It shows how much they were held back by tradition, hierarchy, and stubbornness within the institution. This is the couple operating in a way they were desperate to for some time but couldn’t for a number of reasons, many of which tie into what is considered too politically sensitive or not.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are on much better terms with the royal family

Though the royals were reportedly taken aback by the Sussex deal with Netflix, and we’re sure the couple’s Spotify deal is certainly raising some eyebrows, it looks like everyone involved is in a much better space. Prince Harry and Prince William, in particular, have worked hard to try and repair their relationship.

Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, reported that that “the brothers are in regular contact, and the Sussexes have sent Christmas gifts to the Cambridge family.”

A source close to the royal also confirmed, “Harry and Will’s relationship is much better than it was.” They added, “I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas.”