‘The World’s Smallest Woman’ Jyoti Kisanji Amge Celebrates Huge Milestone

Birthdays have become a very big deal in 2020 and with all the craziness in the world, the world’s smallest living woman is super happy about her 27th birthday! You may recognize her from American Horror Story, but Jyoti Kisanji Amge is no stranger to fame.

She was born in Nagpur, India and is only two feet tall. She won the title of the shortest living woman by Guinness World Records. When they did her measurements, they found that she was only two feet tall and only weighed 11 pounds.

‘The World’s Smallest Woman’ Spoilers: A Little More About Jyoti

She is adorable and her fans have learned to love the Indian celebrity. TLC took the time to celebrate her life on a television show that took fans by surprise. In the show, she talked about dating and love and just making life work as a little person.

On the TLC show, she also opened up about her condition. Her mother said that she was a pretty average size until she was about five years old. This is when she noticed that she wasn’t growing the way most children do.

‘The World’s Smallest Woman’ Spoilers: Jyoti Kisanji Amge is Now 27

Her condition is called achondroplasia and is a type of dwarfism. She will never grow any taller or to an average height for someone her age. This condition prevents bone growth in the arms and the legs.

It also includes “limited range of motion at the elbows, large head size, small fingers, and average intelligence” according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center.

Jyoti posted on her Instagram account all about her birthday. Her picture is an adorable shot of her in a beautiful dress. She posted, “On this day, A Queen was Born. Happy Birthday to me.”

She posted quite a few pictures of her birthday celebration, including one of her sitting in her Spiderman high chair with a couple of birthday cakes in front of her.

All of her fans sent her some great birthday wishes. Jyoti had a lot of her fans tell her what a great inspiration she is and just how much they adore her.

She also had some fans ask her what was next for her as far as television goes. She did respond to most of her fans and even though they did ask questions about a new show for her, she kept her lips sealed about that.

We want to wish Jyoti many more happy birthdays in the years to come and we hope that she really enjoyed herself!

