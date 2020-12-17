The Wonder Woman role you didn’t know Pedro Pascal had

Long before Pascal was the best bounty hunter/foster dad in the galaxy, he starred in an unaired pilot for a Wonder Woman TV series that ultimately wasn’t picked up. The show would’ve starred Adrianne Palicki (John Wick, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Diana Prince, and instead of being from the island of Themyscira, she’s the CEO of Themyscira Industries. When she’s not ruling the corporate world, she’s fighting crime on the streets of Los Angeles with her lasso and bracelets.

With such a stark departure from the character’s comic book roots, it’s easy to see why it’s widely considered to be the worst Wonder Woman adaptation around. However, it proved fortuitous in providing an early role for Pedro Pascal. He’s not the underhanded Maxwell Lord in this version. Instead, he plays Ed Indelicato, a detective for the LAPD. While he does his best to play by the book, working alongside Wonder Woman usually means he has to break the rules a little bit, and oftentimes, he’s responsible for reining the superpowered Amazon in. If the show had gone to series, then it’s likely he would’ve essentially been Wonder Woman’s James Gordon.

Alas, it wasn’t meant to be, and the pilot has largely been lost to the annals of superhero obscurity. Fortunately, all’s not lost; Pascal will get his chance to appear alongside Diana Prince in the forthcoming Wonder Woman 1984, and to be honest, going from a nervous cop to a powerful businessman sounds like one heck of an upgrade.