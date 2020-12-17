The untold truth of Sucker Punch

Much like in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, music plays a pivotal role throughout Sucker Punch. An assortment of tunes are used as a way in a manner more reminiscent of traditional musicals than a conventional action picture. “I thought it’d be cool to use this musical number as the spine of the movie, the spine of an action sequence, and then getting in and out of it would be, like, the music would start and that would draw us in,” Snyder explained to MTV. “That would be the mechanism for the fantasy to begin, and when the music ended, that would be the mechanism for it ending.”

The songs used in Sucker Punch aren’t original tracks. Instead, Snyder and company employed a variety of famous songs from artists ranging from Bjork to Queen to the Beatles. It’s a bold choice for any action blockbuster, let alone one coming out in a pre-Guardians of the Galaxy world. However, Snyder originally planned to take the film’s musical tendencies even further than just needle drops.

Sucker Punch was supposed to conclude with a bleak alternate ending that wrung much of its downbeat nature out of a musical performance. Snyder has detailed (via Film School Rejects) that this conclusion saw a lobotomized Babydoll closing out the film by singing a rendition of O-o-h Child on a stage. In other words, Sucker Punch was originally set to conclude with its two most important elements — the perspective of Babydoll and music.