The untold truth of Marvel’s Gorr the God Butcher

In the four-part miniseries King Thor from 2019, which was written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by Esad Ribic, King Loki has obtained All-Black the Necrosword and is in a heated battle with King Thor, which razes Asgard and extinguishes the sun. Remember that it took three Thors to beat Gorr, a mortal who was infected by living darkness, while Loki is already immortal so All-Black makes him that much more powerful. As Loki is about to kill Thor, he is stabbed through the back by a newly resurrected Gorr, whose consciousness was contained inside the Necrosword.

Even though Gorr was finally living in a world without gods, Loki brought him back to slaughter him after he killed Thor. Gorr and King Thor engage in an epic battle where the former claims that he will eliminate all life in the universe, starting with Midgard, and replace it with life that has no need of godly guidance. Loki joins the fight but he and Thor are swallowed up in a literal sea of living darkness.