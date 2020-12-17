The untold truth of David Lynch

In Paul A. Woods’ book Weirdsville USA: The Obsessive Universe Of David Lynch, he notes that even though Lynch was reluctant to work on television again after his show On The Air was canceled, he was drawn back because “of a really strong desire to tell a continuous story in which you go deeper and deeper into that world and you really get lost in that world … you feel all these threads going out into the infinite, which, to me, is a beautiful thing.”

The TV pilot he eventually made in 1998 for ABC was called Mulholland Drive. It was inspired by Goddess, a failed pilot he had written with Mark Frost, based on the death of Marilyn Monroe. Lynch liked the idea of doing a project set in Hollywood with a beautiful, mysterious woman and a perky actress trying to get her big break. Talk swirled briefly of a Twin Peaks spin-off starring Sherilyn Fenn’s Aubrey Horne character, but it didn’t come to pass. As Fenn put it, however, this concept “ended up being the original idea for Mulholland Drive.”

Lynch cast Naomi Watts as the aspiring actress and Laura Elena Harring as the mystery woman. The show wound up being too weird, long, and violent for ABC, and they passed. When a studio bought the rights, Lynch added some new scenes and turned it into a movie, for which he won Best Director at Cannes.