The underrated horror game you need to play on Xbox

Condemned: Criminal Origins is a video game published by Sega and developed by Monolith Productions. The game was released for the Xbox 360 in 2005 and later ported to the PC in 2006. Players play as Agent Ethan Thomas as he tracks down serial killers. Ethan Thomas, who was a successful F.B.I. agent in the past, meets his match when he is framed for the murder of two F.B.I. agents. His only path to freedom is in tracking down the real killer and clearing his name.

The game’s may sound basic on the surface, but there are multiple dark layers to Condemned: Criminal Origins. The more the game progresses and the plot takes twists and turns, the more supernatural and sinister it becomes. The game offers multiple avenues of combat. While guns are available (at some points), there is a large portion of the game where the player may have to make do with using blunt objects. The first-person perspective makes the entire experience feel more visceral, with enemies oftentimes taking up a good bit of your field of vision.

A sequel was also produced, Condemned 2: Bloodshot, which was released for Xbox 360 and PS3.