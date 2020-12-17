The UFO easter egg in Red Dead Redemption 2

The main clue is a letter, containing a prayer that reads as follows: “At the second hour under the half moon; By the great love and grace of our savior Kuhkowaba; Voyager of time and galaxies; We cast off our corporal shells; So his vessel can take our spirits to the promised realm; To live in peace and power until the two thousandth year; When we will return for the new chosen; And worship once again at the peak of Mount Shann; In his love we rejoice always.”

Spooky! Spookier still, though, is what happens if you return to the cabin at 2:00 am. The room will glow green, and if you look up, you can see, through cracks in the roof, an alien spaceship. As soon as you head out for a closer look, it’ll fly off, so make sure you’ve finished admiring it before you leave the cabin.

That’s not the last chance you’ll have to find aliens in Red Dead Redemption 2. Head to the location described in the letter, and you’ll find, at the very peak of Mount Shann, another UFO. After hovering before you for a few moments, it’ll zoom away.