The TikTok Feud of Charli D’Amelio and Trisha Paytas

It is bizarre for older women to find a reason to pick on teenagers and this is exactly what has been going on with Trisha Paytas and Charli D’Amelio. Trisha has been very open about how she feels about Charli and now that Charli has started to hear about it, the drama is stewing.

When Did This Happen?

So what happened with Charli and why is Trisha all up in arms? During a family dinner, Charli and her family were given the royal treatment by a famous chef. They brought along fellow YouTuber, James Charles. When the food is brought out, Dixie says that she will try some and when she does, she literally leaves the table and throws up. Meanwhile, everyone at the table is just laughing and having a great time. This is some unclassy behavior already.

In one part of the video, Charli says, “Ugh, I wish I had more time. Because imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.” That’s when James says, “Was the 95 million not enough for you?” Of course, fans thought she sounded very snobby and many of them began to unfollow her after that. Trisha just knew she had to say something about the attitudes of these teenagers. She thought it was horrible of them to act like that and it’s almost like their parents are ok with it.

Many of Charli’s followers told Trisha that she was just bullying the D’Amelio family, but Trisha thought differently. She brought up the girls’ terrible table manners and made a move to have the teenagers be cancelled all together. She still has not apologized for her words, the way many of Charli’s fans think she should, but she is standing her ground with this.

Trisha posted on Twitter, “Poor parenting on your parents’ end. James for allowing you to be friends with Tati, a middle aged woman while you’re a teen. Unfortunately you were the victim here. But now Charli is the victim, you being friends with a minor is predatory.” James followed up by posting, “The Charli situation is NOT sitting right with me… 100M followers in one year and y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? Death threats because she’s a picky eater and made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age?”

The reply from Trisha was, “Definitely have always said no one deserves to be cancelled. Everyone has room for growth/positive influence. Except James Charles. Please cancel him. He a forever victim with a superiority conflict, has never said sorry his whole life/hangs out with an underage girl regularly.” She then called him out on TikTok and said that he always plays the victim.

Who knows what will happen with all of this drama, but we can say that Charli’s fans are still standing by her no matter what.