The swords and spells adventure that’s red hot on Hulu

The Lord of the Rings movies were a massive cultural phenomenon. The third movie in the trilogy, Return of the King, was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won every single one of them, including Best Picture. The films still influence countless fantasy films, series, and video games today. In fact, the movies’ cast reunited over Zoom earlier this year to raise money for No Kid Hungry in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. To no one’s surprise, the public eagerly tuned in to see them gathered together once more.

The trilogy’s relevance is going to be sticking around for a while, as Amazon is busy making their own Lord of the Rings series. The multi-season production will act as a prequel to the movies, set even earlier than The Hobbit. However, several characters from the original trilogy are rumored to make appearances.

Unfortunately, the three Lord of the Rings films on Hulu are the theatrical editions, and not the extended editions that were released on DVD. As such, they are missing some key scenes and an extra two hours of storytelling. But still, it’s nice to know you can sit back and enjoy the company of Frodo, Aragorn, Gandalf, and the rest of the Fellowship whenever the inspiration strikes.