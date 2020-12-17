The real reason Harry Potter was put on trial

When Harry arrives for his trial, he and Mr. Weasley (Mark Williams), who works at the Ministry are shocked to discover that for a simple underage magic charge, Harry will appear in front of a full panel of judicial officials called the Wizengamot in one of the Ministry’s most imposing courtrooms. Put on the spot in front of a panel of angry, prejudiced Ministry higher-ups, including Minister of Magic Cornelius Fudge (Robert Hardy) and his right-hand woman Dolores Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) — both of whom spend their days furiously asserting that Voldemort isn’t really back — Harry is left shocked and defenseless. Ultimately, Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore (Michael Gambon) shows up to offer assistance, but the ordeal is still plenty harrowing.

So why would the Ministry put a fifteen year old kid through this kind of mental torment? Redditor scottthang has a theory: because the Ministry believed that Harry’s Patronus Charm had a secret meaning.

In the theory, scottthang notes that members of the rebellious anti-Dark group Order of the Phoenix, which is largely led by Dumbledore, communicate using their Patronuses, a fact the Ministry may well have known. With that in mind, it seems as if the Ministry thinks Harry was trying to communicate with rebel forces, which might explain the particularly intense trial.

Whatever the reason, Harry’s trial in Order of the Phoenix is one of the Ministry’s lowest moments, and if you want to, you can relive in the film, which is available to rent or buy on major streaming platforms.