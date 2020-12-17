The most dominating individual sports performances of 2020

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

There were so many great individual performances in the NBA bubble that it became hard to whittle down the list to the best of the best. That said, context matters, and so does efficiency, for our purposes. Murray’s 50-point outburst in Game 6 of the Nuggets’ first-round series against Utah not only forced a Game 7, but it was astonishingly clinical. Murray became just the second player in league history to score 50 points on at least 70 percent shooting from the field in a playoff game. He also became just the third player to tally 50 points in an elimination game, joining Wilt Chamberlain and Sleepy Floyd. Oh, and the Nuggets won the series.