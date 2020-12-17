The ‘MLB RBI league leaders since 2000’ quiz

It’s been a while since we’ve heard any Nolan Arenado trade talk. But now that we are in the heart of the MLB offseason, Arenado’s name is once again popping up in rumors. What’s new this time around is that it appears to be the Rockies who are the ones initiating the conversation. Colorado reportedly doesn’t want to deal the five-time All-Star within their division, but one team they would supposedly like to discuss Arenado with is the New York Mets. The strategy makes sense. The Mets are under new ownership, are in need of an everyday third baseman, and find themselves flush with spending money following the season-long suspension of Robinson Cano. It may be difficult for both teams to agree on fair compensation, but with the Rockies finally motivated to talk, this may be the year the Arenado rumors actually result in a trade.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. The team that acquires Arenado is getting a bona fide star. Not only is he one of the premier defensive players in baseball, but he is also an RBI machine, having led the majors twice in that category. So with that in mind, how many of the annual league leaders in runs batted in since the 2000 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!