Fox, Michael Becker / FOX.



Standout performance: “Mama Said Knock You Out” by LL Cool J

Biggest clues revealed: 1.) The clues talked about a “quest,” which was supposed to be a reference to his collab with A Tribe Called Quest.

2.) The clues also showed “Lairz,” which was a parody of MTV Cribs, which he appeared on during Season 1. He also has a song called “MTV Cribs” too.

3.) There was also a barbell in the clue package, which was a nod to Busta’s muscular physique and his love for weightlifting.