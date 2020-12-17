The Invisibility Cloak from Harry Potter in real life

During the year’s final episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones — an interview show led by Sean Evans of First We Feast where Evans interviews celebrities as they chow down on hot wings, increasing the spice level with every sauce — Daniel Radcliffe revealed that he has a real life take on an Invisibility Cloak, which helps him hide from the paparazzi.

Apparently, one of Radcliffe’s clever friends gifted the star with an “anti-paparazzi jacket,” which reacts to camera flashes and keeps him hidden — a product that first popped up in 2015. “It’s one of those jackets that only works at night — I think,” Radcliffe told Evans. “But if you wear it with the hood up and it’s at night and you take a photo with a flash, it wipes out everything on the camera except for the hoodie. So you just get a photo of a floating ghost hoodie.” Radcliffe did admit that he’s only tried it out once, but as he never saw any photos of a rogue, ghostly hoodie making the rounds, it must have worked.

Radcliffe is no stranger to dodging paparazzi, a topic he also discussed on Hot Ones. During his onstage run in Equus in 2007, Radcliffe came up with the brilliant tactic of wearing the same clothes every day when he left the theater, which prevented paparazzi from selling any photos, since they all looked the same.

You can catch Radcliffe joking and sweating through his Hot Ones appearance now, and you can also see the magical Invisibility Cloak in the Harry Potter films, which are available to rent or buy on major streaming platforms now.