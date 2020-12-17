The Expanse’s authors tease the future of the show

The Expanse as we know it now will conclude with its sixth season, which corresponds with the book Babylon’s Ashes. Although book six out of a nine book series (the ninth and final book, Leviathan Falls, is due in 2021) seems like an arbitrary point to end the adaptation, because of the structure of the larger narrative arc of the novels, it actually makes a lot of sense. Without spoiling any specific plot details, Babylon’s Ashes brings many of the plotlines from the first six books to their conclusion. Furthermore, the seventh book, Persepolis Rising, begins around thirty years after the conclusion of the sixth.

Franck explained to SyFy Wire, “That was actually the easiest part about season 6, because the end of the sixth book is a pretty natural pause point in the story.” During an interview with Collider, he elaborated a bit more, saying, “It is a story that leaves possibilities open for the future… There’s a lot of stories that can be told, but I think if you watch through Season 6, you’re going to feel like… We completed the story that we’ve been telling for five seasons.”

In a different Collider interview, series star Steven Strait, who plays James Holden, shared a similar feeling of satisfaction with the show ending at season 6. He said he felt the show was going out on its own terms, for which he was “deeply grateful,” and added, “The end of season 6 — and the end of book 6 — is a satisfying place to stop.”

However, between Abraham’s comments about the show not being completely dead and Franck referring to the Babylon’s Ashes ending as a “pause point,” it sounds like the door is certainly open for the series to return.