The European Commission approves Google's $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit, on condition of compliance with a set of commitments related to privacy and user consent (Sam Shead/CNBC)

Sam Shead / CNBC:

The European Commission approves Google’s $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit, on condition of compliance with a set of commitments related to privacy and user consent  —  LONDON — Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit has been conditionally approved by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.

