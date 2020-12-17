The European Commission approves Google's $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit, on condition of compliance with a set of commitments related to privacy and user consent (Sam Shead/CNBC)

Sam Shead / CNBC:
The European Commission approves Google’s $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit, on condition of compliance with a set of commitments related to privacy and user consent — LONDON — Google’s $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit has been conditionally approved by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU.
