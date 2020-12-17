The Blade Runner Easter egg you missed in The Expanse

The nod to Blade Runner was pointed out in a post on Reddit’s /r/TheExpanse forum by user millijuana, and backed up by another user, Chutney_Chiller, who is verified as the show’s “motion graphics supervisor.” It comes at around the 31 minute mark of the season five premiere. Over the speaker system of a futuristic mass transit rail system, a voice advertises the benefits of colonizing new planets. It goes on for a few seconds, and the line in question comes up at the end of the sales pitch: “A new life on a new world is waiting for you.”

If that sounds familiar, that’s because it’s dangerously close to a sentence that has popped up before. In 1982’s Blade Runner, zeppelins — the undisputed transportation sensation of tomorrow — play similar messages to the citizens of 2019 Los Angeles, touting the promise that “a new life awaits you in the Off-world colonies — the chance to begin again in a golden land of opportunity and adventure.”

The extra exciting part? It sounds like this is far from the last reference that The Expanse will make during its penultimate season. That effects supervisor, mentioned above, wrote in his Reddit response that the Blade Runner reference “was intentional for sure. Keep your eyes peeled, there are many more nods in our adverts for you to discover.”