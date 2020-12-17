The best games you didn’t see in 2020

The 2020 sports year was full of great games you did so but also some you didn’t. These are 20 of the best games that you might have missed.
1 of 20
Jan 17: Dayton survives SLU in OT
Jeff Curry / USA Today Sports Images
Dayton’s tremendous 2019-20 season was ruined with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament, but their great A-10 season and win over the Billikens will be remembered. Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin made a layup with one second left in the second half to send the game to overtime, and Billikens thought they would hand Dayton their first conference loss with a one-point lead late in overtime. However, Jalen Crutcher had other plans, making a three-pointer with one second left to win 78-76.
2 of 20
Jan 26: Damian Lillard dominates the Pacers
Troy Wayrynen / USA Today Sports Images
Lillard had several memorable games in 2019-20, but his domination against Indiana might have been his best. He scored 50 points and had 13 assists, making 8-of-12 three-point attempts in a 139-129 win by Portland.
3 of 20
Feb 29: Rockets beat Celtics in wild overtime battle
Winslow Townson / USA Today Sports Images
Houston and Boston didn’t have the playoff success they hoped for in 2020, but they both had strong regular seasons. The teams squared off on Leap Day, with Houston winning 111-110 in overtime. Jaylen Brown made a three with one second left to send the game to overtime, but he missed a jumper with 3.5 seconds remaining in overtime. Russell Westbrook scored a game-high 41 points for the Rockets.
4 of 20
Mar 5: Zibanejad scores five goals for Rangers
Brad Penner / USA Today Sports Images
Mika Zibanejad scored five goals for New York, and the Rangers needed all of them in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Capitals. After Caps star Alex Ovechkin tied the games in the third period with only 43 seconds left, Zibanejad notched his fifth goal only 33 seconds into overtime.
5 of 20
Mar 7: Belmont wins OVC Tournament by taking down Murray State
MaCabe Brown / USA Today Sports Images
One of the few conference tournaments that completed was the Ohio Valley, and Belmont won a barnburner.76-75 over Belmont. Center Nick Muszynski starred with 25 points scored in 25 minutes on the floor, and Tyler Scanlon made the game-winning layup with three seconds remaining.
6 of 20
Aug 25: Giants win wild 11-inning game over Dodgers
Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images
The epic rivalry between the Dodgers and Giants got another great chapter with an 11-inning 10-8 win by the Giants. The Dodgers led 6-3 in the third inning, but San Francisco was able to chip away, including a game-tying home run by Brandon Belt in the ninth inning. Both teams scored one run in the 10th inning. After the Dodgers took an 8-7 lead in the 11th inning, the Giants tied the game on an Evan Longoria single before Donovan Solano hit a two-run walk-off homer.
Quinn Harris / USA Today Sports Images
Giolito threw the first no-hitter of 2020, albeit against an anemic Pirates offense. His incredible outing was still worthy of much praise, walking only one batter and fanning 13 Pittsburgh hitters in the 4-0 White Sox win.
8 of 20
Sep 10: UTSA wins overtime shootout over Texas State
Rick Bowmer / USA Today Sports Images
UTSA started their 2020 season on the right foot with a 51-48 double-overtime win over Texas State. The game included 973 yards of offense and three touchdowns from UTSA quarterback Frank Harris. Hunter Duplessis kicked a 29-yard field goal to win the game.
9 of 20
Sep 13: Alec Mills no-hits Brewers in blowout win
Michael McLoone / USA Today Sports Images
Milwaukee wasn’t at their best in a 12-0 loss to the Cubs in which they committed three errors, but nothing should be taken away from Alec Mills. The valuable Cubs starter threw a no-hitter, allowing three walks and five strikeouts.
Troy Taormina / USA Today Sports Images
Fans of pitching got their fill when the Rangers defeated the Astros 1-0 on September 16. Gibson threw a complete-game shutout, allowing only four hits and three walks while fanning batters. McCullers was able to throw seven scoreless innings for the Astros, but a Joey Gallo RBI double in the ninth inning was enough for Texas to win.
11 of 20
Oct 3: NC State emerges with win over Pitt
Charles LeClaire / USA Today Sports Images
The Wolfpack and Panthers went back and forth in the fourth quarter. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett rushed for a touchdown with 1:44 remaining to take a 29-24 lead, but NC State quarterback Devin Leary was able to throw his fourth touchdown of the game with 23 seconds remaining to win 30-29.
12 of 20
Oct 3: North Carolina escapes with win over BC
Adam Richins / USA Today Sports Images
The Tar Heels got all they could handle from Boston College, who scored a touchdown with 45 seconds remaining and had an opportunity to tie the game with a two-point conversion. Instead, Trey Morrison intercepted the attempt and ran it back 99 yards to seal a 26-22 win for North Carolina.
13 of 20
Oct 17: Memphis beats UCF in wild shootout
Joe Rondone / USA Today Sports Images
Fans of offense had fun watching the battle between Memphis and UCF that featured 99 points and 1,501 total yards in a 50-49 win by the Tigers. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 601 yards and five touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough, as Memphis closed a 12-point deficit with two touchdowns over the last 3:41. Brady White threw a four-yard touchdown to Calvin Austin with 1:08 left to win.
14 of 20
Oct 24: Indiana shocks Penn State in overtime
Marc Lebryk / USA Today Sports Images
The Hoosiers set the tone for their breakout 2020 season with a 36-35 win over Penn State to open the year. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. made one of the plays of the year to win the game with a two-point conversion run after he also tied the game with 22 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
15 of 20
Oct 30: Maryland wins wild comeback over Minnesota
Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports Images
Tua Tagovailoa had some legendary comebacks while at Alabama, and younger brother Taulia Tagovailoa started to build his own legend with the Terrapins this season. Trailing 38-21 going into the fourth quarter, Maryland scored 17 unanswered points to send the game to overtime. Tagovailoa scored a touchdown on a two-yard run in overtime. The Gophers scored a touchdown, but a missed extra point gave Maryland the 45-44 win.
16 of 20
Nov 1: Broncos get late win vs. Chargers
Isaiah J. Downing / USA Today Sports Images
Denver trailed the Chargers 24-3 in the third quarter, but Drew Lock was able to throw three clutch touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with no time left on the clock to rookie K.J. Hamler. The Broncos ended up winning 31-30 to improve to 3-4.
17 of 20
Nov 11: Western Michigan makes late comeback over Toledo
Mike Cardew / USA Today Sports Images
Toledo took a 38-28 lead with 2:54 remaining in a game that looked all but decided. However, Western Michigan was able to score a touchdown with 45 seconds left, recover an onside kick, and score again on only four plays to win 41-38 in arguably the comeback of the year.
18 of 20
Dec 4: Marquette beats Wisconsin at the buzzer
Steven Branscombe / USA Today Sports Images
The Golden Eagles got a huge resume builder when they defeated Wisconsin on a tip-in at the buzzer by Justin Lewis to win 67-65. It capped off a great game by Lewis in which he scored a game-high 18 points, along with eight rebounds.
19 of 20
Dec 5: Missouri orchestrates late comeback to beat Arkansas
Jay Biggerstaff / USA Today Sports Images
Missouri and Arkansas don’t exactly have a storied rivalry, but this year’s battle could make it more of an event. The Razorbacks took a 40-26 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Mizzou scored three unanswered touchdowns in under eight minutes. Arkansas was still able to take the lead with a 14-yard pass from K.J. Jefferson to Mike Woods, along with a two-point conversion with only 43 seconds remaining. The Tigers came roaring back with a game-winning 32-yard field goal as time expired to win 50-48. The game featured 1,219 yards of offense when all was said and done.
20 of 20
Dec 9: Seminoles get early-season win over Indiana
Robert Hanashiro / USA Today Sports Images
Florida State and Indiana had an early defensive battle, with the Seminoles winning 69-67 in overtime. Hoosiers freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis had an epic performance with 25 points and 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough with Scottie Barnes scoring the game-winning shot with less than two seconds remaining.