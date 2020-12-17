The best games you didn’t see in 2020

Kyle Terada / USA Today Sports Images

The epic rivalry between the Dodgers and Giants got another great chapter with an 11-inning 10-8 win by the Giants. The Dodgers led 6-3 in the third inning, but San Francisco was able to chip away, including a game-tying home run by Brandon Belt in the ninth inning. Both teams scored one run in the 10th inning. After the Dodgers took an 8-7 lead in the 11th inning, the Giants tied the game on an Evan Longoria single before Donovan Solano hit a two-run walk-off homer.