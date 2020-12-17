‘The Bachelorette’ spoilers find that we all know that a story has two sides and when it’s all over reality television, it can be tough to get your side across too.

This is what is going on with the Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and her ex-husband, Josh Bourelle. Many viewers weren’t aware that she had been married before, but she let out some news when she was talking about her previous marriage on the new season of the show.

She told cameras that he had cheated on her and that was why they got a divorce. Bourelle chatted with the Reality Steve podcast and claims that is not the reason they got a divorce.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Bourelle’s Side of the Story

The reason that Adams decided to come out about her past marriage was when she confronted a contestant about him openly admitting to cheating. When he was hooked up to the lie detector machine, he was open and upfront about his cheating ways.

Adams told cameras, “Essentially, that was like the main reason why my marriage ended. I will not date a cheater.” On the Reality Steve podcast, Josh did say he cheated, but he said there is a lot more to the story and he doesn’t feel like she is putting him in the best light on the show.

‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Tayshia Adams’ Ex-Husband’s Side of The Story

He said, “While she was on the Bachelor, she did bring up the fact that the reason why our relationship failed, in her opinion, was that I had cheated. When that first happened, I sawid, ‘Well Ok, I guess it’s find for her to say it one time’, but now it just continues to happen. Really the only perception of me from the audience is that I am the guy who cheated on Tayshia. So, I mean, I feel like that’s a slight injustice to me because there was a lot more to it than that.”

Josh continued and talked about how he was never happy in their relationship and thought that she wasn’t a partner to him, “I also look for somebody that I want to raise kids with and honestly, I came to the conclusion that I didn’t want to raise kids with her. I figured we had a mutual respect that we wanted the best for each other after the divorce. Now, her going out and saying that I cheated on her and that was the reason for our divorce on national tv, I felt like that kind of cross the line because I feel like she was using that as her sob story to make her look better and it was hurtful to me.”

It looks like more drama is stewing! Be sure to watch the Bachelorette on ABC.

