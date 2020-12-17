Teen Mom’s Cheyenne Floyd Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

He penned a tribute to the girls in his life, saying, “Chey, I love watching you with Ryder… you are nothing but an amazing mother. Ryder is the best little girl anyone can ask for and I look forward to seeing her become a big sister (again).” The Los Angeles resident finished with, “I love you both” and “I’m a f–king father!!”

Zach and Chey got back together earlier this year, after he briefly appeared on the MTV show with her.

Ryder, who has more than 250,000 Instagram followers, is already a big sis. Her dad Cory welcomed daughter Mila Mae in April 2020 with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge.

“It’s definitely one big, weird, blended, dysfunctional family,” Cheyenne shared with E! News in March. After explaining that she went so far as to help her ex plan the gender reveal, the reality star expressed her gratitude that they all get along. She told us, “I would take our situation over us hating each other any day. It might be weird to some people, but it works for us.”

