Tayshia Adams Hints Ben Smith Will Return in the Season 16 Finale

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11.] Bachelor Nation fans were heartbroken when Tayshia Adams eliminated Ben Smith on The Bachelorette Season 16. The couple’s final goodbye was deeply unfulfilling, as both parties didn’t express how they truly felt. But now, viewers are starting to think the contestant will come back to redeem his previous actions. Then recently, Adams added to the theory and hinted at Ben’s return on The Bachelorette finale — here’s what she said.

What happened to Tayshia Adams and Ben Smith on ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 Episode 11

Tayshia Adams and Ben Smith on 'The Bachelorette'

In The Bachelorette Season 16 Episode 11, Adams went through Hometowns with her final four suitors, which included Ben, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, and Ivan Hall. For the most part, all of Adams’ Hometown dates were a success. The families were accepting, and most men were willing to express their love toward the lead.

That said, Ben was the only one who kept his feelings from Adams. During his Hometown date, Ben realized he was in love with Adams when speaking with his friend, Antonia Lofaso. But when he finally got alone time with Adams, Ben didn’t drop the L-bomb.

“In true Ben fashion, I blew it,” Ben said in a voiceover after the date. “I’m in love with her, and I should’ve told her.”

At the rose ceremony, Adams sent Ben home. And even at that time, the contestant was still unable to share his true feelings. He told the lead he would “be alright.” Then on the limo ride home, Ben admitted he was still in love with Adams.

“I don’t even know what to do,” Ben said with a blank expression. “I’m still in love with her. I really thought we were gonna be together. I wanted to marry her.”

He later added, “I should’ve told her how I felt when I had the chance after my Hometowns. I’m not sure how I’m supposed to fall out of love with her. Maybe she loved me and she thought I didn’t love her back. And then if that’s the case, I f*cking blew it.”

Why ‘The Bachelorette’ fans think Ben Smith returns for Tayshia Adams’ finale

When Ben left The Bachelorette Season 16, Adams revealed that she considered picking the Army veteran. However, she let the contestant go because she couldn’t keep “pulling” things out of him. Meanwhile, Adams admitted Ben’s elimination was “extremely disappointing” because he didn’t express any emotion. And ultimately, Ben’s response made Adams think he didn’t care.

Of course, the disconnect between Adams and Ben was frustrating for many Bachelorette fans. But, Ben could have at least one more conversation with Adams before the season wraps. In the promo trailer for Hometowns, Ben seemingly tells Adams he’s in love with her.

Of course, the clip hasn’t aired on the ABC reality series. As we know, the contestant didn’t share his feelings before his exit. So it’s possible Ben returns to tell Adams he loves her in The Bachelorette finale. But for now, the big comeback is merely a theory.

Tayshia Adams teases Ben Smith’s return in ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 finale

While Bachelor Nation fans will have to tune in to find out whether Ben returns in The Bachelorette Season 16 finale, Adams teased the upcoming storyline on the Click Bait podcast. At the start of the Dec. 17 episode, Adams’ co-host Joe Amabile brought up Ben’s elimination, echoing how the fandom felt about the exit. Then Adams suggested there’s more to the story in the two-night finale.

“All I can say about that is there are still things that are going to happen that you guys have no idea about,” Adams said. “It’s gonna throw everything in a loop.”

Of course, Adams didn’t give away any further details. But the bachelorette explained how she felt when she eliminated Ben, revealing she needed more from her contestant.

“I remember those feelings at that time, where I was just on that bench and I was like, ‘Show me something. Do you care at all about me? Is this meaningful towards you? Is this how you treat every girl?’” she said. “I just needed a little sense of validation, and I feel like I didn’t have any of that.”

Adams also admitted it was “exhausting” to speak to Ben, as she constantly had to pull something out of him. So even if the cast member comes back in The Bachelorette finale, will the grand gesture be enough to win Adams back? It seems unlikely. But at this point, anything could happen.

The Bachelorette Season 16 finale airs on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22 on ABC.

