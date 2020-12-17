Taylor Swift Moved Album Release For Paul McCartney

“It’s a nice thing to do.”
Here is a nice story involving two absurdly famous people, Taylor Swift and Sir Paul McCartney.
Last month, these two megastars appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone’s “Musicians on Musicians” issue.
Clearly, they get along great. So great, in fact, that they were able to work through a potential conflicting release date on their new albums.
Speaking on The Howard Stern Show this week, the former Beatle shared that Taylor had originally moved the surprise release of evermore so as to not conflict with McCartney III, Paul’s new album which is scheduled for release tomorrow.
“Taylor just emailed me recently, and she said, ‘I wasn’t telling anyone, but I’ve got another album,'” Paul recalled. “And she said, ‘So I was going to put it out on my birthday.’ And then she said, ‘But I found out you were going to put [your album] out on the 10th. So I moved it to the 18th.’ “
But wait! A twist! “And then she found out we were coming out on the 18th so she moved back to the 10th,” he continued. “So I mean, you know, people do keep out of each other’s way. It’s a nice thing to do.”
So there you have it. For a brief moment in time, Taylor gave up her birthday-adjacent release date for Paul McCartney. It IS a nice thing to do!
Also important: Paul McCartney knew evermore was coming before anyone else did and, because he’s cool, kept it a secret.
Just so we’re clear though, since I know details are important: even though Paul is talking about Dec. 10, evermore was released on Dec. 11.
And of course, Taylor’s birthday isn’t actually the exact release date, since she was born Dec. 13.
I can’t imagine there’s a ton of overlap between the Swifties and hardcore McCartney stans, so this might just be a case of one musician being nice to another one just because.
You could say that Paul McCartney gets by with a little help from his friend, Taylor Swift.
I’m sorry, I had to.
