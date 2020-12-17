Taylor Hanson Introduces Newborn Daughter and Dedicates Song to the Baby

Instagram

The Hanson frontman and wife Natalie have proudly introduced the latest addition to their growing family after she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl named Maybellene Alma Joy.

“MMMBop” singer Taylor Hanson is a father of seven at 37.

The Hanson frontman’s wife, Natalie, welcomed the couple’s latest baby, a girl named Maybellene Alma Joy, on 7 December (20).

“Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020. 7 is a beautiful number,” Taylor announced on Instagram on Thursday (17Dec20), alongside a picture of him holding the newborn.

The little girl joins her six older siblings, whose ages range from one to 18.

The couple, married since 2002, announced the baby news via Instagram in September.

The proud dad later posted a video of his playing piano while crooning a song called “Sound Like Joy” which he dedicated to his newborn daughter. “This song was recorded live at the historic Vernon AME Church,” so he opened up.

The father of seven also used the opportunity to draw fans’ attention to the fundraiser for the church. He included a link to the GoFundMe page while explaining, “Whether withstanding the fires of hate and fear in the 1921 Race Massacre, or working to feed those in need alongside @foodonthemoveok, for a century this has been a place that reaches out and cares for their people and community, spreading joy even in times of despair.”

He went on to praise the organization, “They are more focused on serving others than themselves, but this special place needs our help, support them if you are able.”

The baby came after Taylor had a surgery. He posted his bracelet with a caption, “There has been some chatter about This little yellow FALL RISK bracelet, I’ve been wearing. A few weeks ago I had a minor surgery and clearly the fatigue was showing through. The bracelet remained on my wrist as a reminder, to not forget, I am a fall risk, everyday (we all are), but thankfully the vistas remain after the fog lifts. Thanks for the questions and concern. Onward.”