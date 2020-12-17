Sydney’s Northern Beaches COVID-19 cluster balloons to 17 as thousands told to stay home

Hundreds in Sydney are anxiously awaiting coronavirus test results today as authorities race to stop the spread of a cluster that threatens to throw New South Wales into tough restrictions days away from Christmas.

Late yesterday, NSW Health confirmed the Northern Beaches cluster had grown from two cases to 17, and anyone who lives from The Spit Bridge in Manly to Palm Beach — approximately 250,000 people — has been asked to stay home.

It is “likely” more cases will be discovered following a testing blitz, which saw hundreds queue for up to five hours yesterday at sites across Sydney as many beaches, cafes, and supermarkets were added to a list of at-risk locations linked to the cluster (full details below).

Huge queues at a COVID-19 testing clinic at the Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Nedland, Perth. (Jenny Wiggins)

Western Australia has introduced some of the strictest measures so far, enforcing quarantine and testing for anyone who has travelled from anywhere in NSW, sparking long queues at a testing clinic in Perth last night.

NSW Health has advised anyone in the Northern Beaches Local Government Area to follow the following steps for the next three days:

Work from home and remain at home as much as possible

Do not visit friends or relatives in aged car facilities or hospitals unless essential

Avoid unnecessary gatherings

Keep to your household group

Avoid visiting high-risk venues including clubs, restaurants, places of worship and gyms

Avoid unnecessary travel outside the Northern Beaches

NSW Health has also asked that people from outside the area do not travel there if it is not essential.

Rebecca and David Roze with boys Noah and Jesse wait for a coronavirus test in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. (Nick Moir)

Immediately self-isolate and get tested:

If you have been to the below locations, you must immediately self-isolate and get a coronavirus test. You must remain in quarantine for the full two weeks even if the test returns a negative result.

Avalon: Hungry Ghost Café, 3/48 Old Barrenjoey Road: Monday 14 December 9.30am to 11am

Avalon Beach: Avalon Bowlo (bowling club), 4 Bowling Green Lane : Sunday 13 December, 5pm to 7pm ; Tuesday 15 December 3pm to 5pm

Avalon Beach: Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant, 1/21-23 Old Barrenjoey Road: Monday 14 December 7pm to 8pm

Avalon Beach: Barramee Thai Massage and Spa, 4/42-44 Old Barrenjoey Road: Monday 14 December 2pm to 3.30pm

Avalon Beach: Sneaky Grind Café: Monday 14 December 10.30am to 11am

Narrabeen: The Narrabeen Sands Hotel: Tuesday 15 December 6pm to 7.30pm.

Palm Beach: Palm Beach female change rooms: Sunday 13 December 9am to 9:15am

Palm Beach: Coast Palm Beach Café, Barrenjoey Road: Sunday 13 December 10am to 11am

If you have been to any of these locations during the and date indicated you should get tested immediately and self-isolate until you receive a negative result; continue to watch for COVID-19 symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again.

Avalon: Careel Bay Dog Park and Hitchcock Park, Barrenjoey Rd, 16 December 7‑7:30am

Avalon Beach: Woolworths, 74 Barrenjoey Road: Sunday 13 December 12pm to 5pm; Monday 14 December 5 to 5.30pm; Tuesday 15 December 12pm to 12.30pm

Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach Post Shop, 45 Avalon Parade, 16 December 3.30 to 3.50pm

Avalon Beach: Oliver’s Pie, Careel Shopping Village, 1 Careel Head Road: Monday 14 December 9am to 9.15am

Avalon Beach: Avalon Beach Surf Life Saving Club, 13, 14 and 15 December, 9 to 9.30am

Avalon Beach: Mitre 10, 49 Avalon Parade, 15 December, 12 to 12.20pm

Avalon Beach: Chemist Warehouse, 4/74 Old Barrenjoey Rd, Monday 14 December 5.20 to 5.25pm

Avalon Beach: Commonwealth Bank, 47 Avalon Parade, Tuesday 15 December, 12-12.15pm

Avalon Beach: North Avalon Cellars, 4/3 N Avalon Rd, 15 December, 6-6.05pm

Artarmon: Roof Racks World, 13/87 Reserve Rd, 15 December, 2 to 2.30pm

Dee Why: HongFa BBQ Restaurant, 15 December 4.30 to 4.45pm

Dee Why: Dee Why Fruit Market, 33 Oaks Avenue, 5 December, 4.45 to 4.55pm

Mona Vale: Woolworths, 25/29 Park St, 13 December, 12 to 12.30pm

Mona Vale: Aldi, 13 Bungan St, 13 December, 12.45 to 1.30pm

Mona Vale: Bing Lee, Gateway, 1 Mona Vale Road: Monday 14 December 4.30pm to 4.45pm

Palm Beach: Palm Beach Rockpool, LOT 1 Rock Bath Rd, Palm Beach, 14 December, 9.30 to 10.30am.

Palm Beach: Palm Beach Pool, LOT 1 Rock Bath Rd, 16 December, 8am to 9am

Peakhurst: Gannons Park, Forest Rangers FC, Little Rangers session: Friday 11 December 4.30pm to 5.30pm (Any adults who were present should get tested immediately and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. They should continue to monitor for symptoms and if any symptoms occur, get tested again. Children who were present should be monitored for symptoms and get tested if any symptoms occur.)

A confirmed case also travelled between the following stations on 14 December:

Roseville to Redfern, 6.50-7.40am

Redfern to Milsons Point, 11.20am-11.45am

Milsons Point to Roseville, 3.15-3.40pm

Other passengers are considered to be casual contacts, NSW Health said on Thursday night, and should get tested and isolate until a negative result is received.

The Mona Vale Golf Club has closed down as a precaution, the board said in a statement on Thursday night, effective immediately until further notice.

Large queues at Mona Vale COVID clinic. (Nick Moir)

Queues at testing clinics grew all afternoon, especially at the one set up next to the Avalon RSL where the cluster is believed to have originated.

WA imposes new border control rules

These text messages are being sent by WA authorities. (Supplied)

WA Premier Mark McGowan said the cluster had elevated NSW from a “very low risk” state to a “low risk” state.

From Friday, people arriving from NSW will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, and have a COVID-19 test on day 11.

People who had been in NSW at any from December 11, and had arrived in WA before the midnight cut-off, will have to self-quarantine, front for a COVID-19 test as soon as possible, and stay isolated until a negative result is returned.

They too will have to take another COVID-19 test on the 11th day since their arrival in WA.

Victoria issues new guidance for Northern Beaches travellers

Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has issued new guidance following 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

“Anyone who has been in the Northern Beaches area of Sydney since 11 Dec should stay at home and get tested tomorrow,” the DHHS said on Twitter tonight.

“They should stay at home until results are available and especially avoid visiting aged care facilities and hospitals. Further guidance will be issued as information becomes available.”

Large queues at Mona Vale COVID clinic after two cases were detected in in Avalon. (Nick Moir)

New restrictions in Queensland for NSW travellers

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and is already in Queensland should get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and arrives in Queensland on a flight from Sydney after midnight tonight must get tested and quarantine in their home or accommodation for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches.

Anyone who was in the Northern Beaches region on or since Friday, December 11 and arrives in Queensland on a flight from Sydney after 1am on Saturday, December 19 must go into hotel quarantine at their own expense for 14 days from the date they left the Northern Beaches, and get tested.

This includes both interstate visitors and Queensland residents returning home.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide an update tomorrow morning,” Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Thursday night.

Tasmanian bans Northern Beaches travellers

“Anyone already in Tasmania who has been in this area or visited these premises is asked to self-isolate immediately and call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 (Monday- Friday 8am-7pm; Saturday-Sunday 9am-5pm) to book a COVID-19 test,” the Tasmanian government said in a statement tonight.

“Travellers should advise the hotline that they have been in the identified area or an identified premises.

“If you have completed a Tas e-Travel registration and identified you will have been in NSW since Friday 11 December 2020, your pass will be cancelled and you will need to reapply via the website.”

Northern Territory declares the Northern Beaches a COVID-19 hotspot

The Northern Territory has declared Sydney’s Northern Beaches a coronavirus hotspot and will force any travellers from the area to isolate immediately.

“Anyone travelling to the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA will need to undertake 14 days of mandatory, supervised quarantine in either Alice Springs or Darwin,” the Department of Chief Minister and Cabinet said in a statement tonight.

“If you are intending to travel to the Northern Territory from an identified COVID-19 hotspot you are advised to rethink your plans. If you are a Territorian intending to travel to a hotspot you are advised to rethink your plans.

“If you travel to Northern Beaches Council LGA while it is a declared hotspot, you will be required to undertake 14 days mandatory, supervised quarantine on your return at a cost of $2500 per person.

“Anyone who has already arrived in the Northern Territory from Northern Beaches Council LGA on or after the December 11 needs to arrange for a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine whilst awaiting the test results.”