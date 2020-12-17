Superman & Lois: Tyrant‘s Adam Rayner Cast as Media Mogul Morgan Edge

RELATED STORIES

The CW’s newest Arrowverse entry, Superman & Lois, has added Tyrant star Adam Rayner as a series regular.

According to our sister site , Rayner will play Morgan Edge, who on sister series Supergirl was portrayed by Heroes‘ Adrian Pasdar. On Smallville, meanwhile, the character was played by both Rutger Hauer and Patrick Bergin.

Superman & Lois‘ incarnation of Morgan Edge is described as “an intelligent, eloquent and impassioned self-made mogul who’s innate ability to motivate is the means to his success and others’ demise.”

In comic book lore, the character started out as a media mogul who acquired The Daily Planet but, in the wake of the Crisis on Infinite Earths arc, became a leader of Intergang/enemy of Supes.

In addition to his reign as Tyrant‘s Barry Al-Fayeed, Rayner’s previous TV credits include The Fix, Notorious, Hunted, HawthoRNe and Mistresses.

