Station 19’s Barrett Doss Warns Of “Traumatic” Midseason Finale

Station 19 might have had a little fun this season with tigers and drag queens, but the show is taking a turn.

In tonight’s episode, the team finds a mother in distress, claiming her daughter has been kidnapped and is being held hostage inside a man’s house. They’re not on duty, but they rush to assess the situation and save the day anyway. Things get tense and it all heads in a direction you might not be expecting.

Star Barrett Doss, who plays Vic Hughes, tells E! News that the episode delves into something the show hasn’t really explored before.

“What is going to be the most interesting and potentially most surprising and challenging part of this episode is the understanding that when they’re off duty, our heroes that we know and love, in particular the Black firefighters, are just Black people who walk through the world like Black people,” Doss says. “People don’t know that they’re firefighters.”