Southeast Asia Logistics Pioneer Zeek Raises US$10 Million Funding Despite Market Adversity

Article content continued

KK Chiu, Co-Founder & CEO of Zeek said, “The pandemic has brought drastic changes in consumer behaviours. Many conventional merchants are looking to accelerate digital transformation to cope with the changes. In the first three quarters of 2020, Zeek has handled over three million delivery orders, with the growth rate of 100% YoY. Manpower resources has been increased by 50% to handle surging orders. It is estimated that by 2023, the market size for F,amp;B and living goods sector will reach 2.6 billion, with the annual growth rate of no less than 10% and gross revenue soaring to US$100 billion. This round of financing will help our extension of intelligent logistics applications to more industries and fuel our expansion in Southeast Asia where Internet penetration and young consumers are massive and exponential growth of online consumption is underway.”

Leveraging big data and technology to rejuvenate logistics industry

Established by Kin Shun Information Technology Limited in 2017, Zeek has been focusing on the provision of data-driven intelligent logistics technology to Southeast Asian merchants with solutions spanning across online order management, delivery capacities management, big data analytics and O2O operations enhancement for an array of industries: “Zeek F,amp;B Delivery” for instant food delivery, “ZeekDash” for Point-to-Point O2O delivery, and “Zeek2Door” for e-Commerce Parcel delivery. Zeek’s customers comprise global top-five F,amp;B brands and fast-food chains, leading supermarkets and department stores, convenience store chains, online platforms, etc. Founded in Hong Kong, Zeek has quickly expanded its business presence in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia and is planning to set foot in Taiwan, the Philippines and Indonesia in 2021.

Partnering with global strategic partners to capture the multibillion Southeast Asia Intra-city logistics market

Zeek’s leveraged intelligent logistics technology was trusted by global merchants and Southeast Asian brands which have established strategic partnerships with Zeek in the application of intelligent logistics to digital transformation. In Vietnam, Golden Resources Development (SEHK: 0677) has become the strategic partner of Zeek’s local operation whereas Zeek empowers digital transformation for over 400 Circle K outlets in Vietnam operated by Golden Resources Development with its intelligent O2O last-mile intelligent delivery solutions. In Thailand, a locally listed company has become the strategic partner of Zeek’s Thailand operation whereas Zeek provides intelligent logistics solutions to McDonald’s Thailand.