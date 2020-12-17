Sixers made Simmons available in some Harden trade talks?

There appears to be a growing level of seriousness regarding trade talks involving Houston Rockets guard James Harden.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers have signaled that they are willing to include Ben Simmons in trade talks. However, the two sides have not come close to concluding a deal, and the Rockets are still seeking top young players and a pick in any trade.

The Rockets have also expanded trade talks beyond Harden’s preferred destinations of the Sixers and Brooklyn Nets. Playoff teams in both conferences have been engaged in talks and are growing more comfortable with paying Houston’s asking price. Again, however, it does not appear that any trade is close, and the Rockets still anticipate having Harden when the regular season begins next week. That said, the Rockets are stating a willingness to move quickly on a deal if they find one they like.

As recently as earlier Thursday, it was reported that Simmons was not on the table in Harden talks. The fact that Philadelphia is even signaling a willingness to talk about him indicates that talks have progressed at least slightly.

Harden has expanded his trade wish list once. It seems the Rockets aren’t limiting themselves to existing preferences in the thinking they could get Harden to do that again.