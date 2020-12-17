Sir Ian McKellen Got The Coronavirus Vaccine

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

He gives it a solid thumbs up.

Sir Ian McKellen is on the path to Coronavirus immunity.


David M. Benett / Getty Images

Yes, we can all breathe a semi-sigh of relief.

The 81-year-old has gotten his first round of the Coronavirus vaccine.

He gives it a “thumbs up.”

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he says.

“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine.”

It’s a thumbs up from Sir @IanMckellen who received the first dose of his #CovidVaccine today 👍

https://t.co/W6JtOiwciR

“I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life,” he continued.

'I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life.' Sir @IanMcKellen joins the thousands of people who have now safely received the first dose of the #CovidVaccine. https://t.co/1e3nCAUFcB

‘I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life.’

Sir @IanMcKellen joins the thousands of people who have now safely received the first dose of the #CovidVaccine. https://t.co/1e3nCAUFcB

So yeah, there’s someone I don’t really need to worry about anymore!

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc

I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. https://t.co/gBLRR0OeJc

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR