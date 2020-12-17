Sir Ian McKellen Got The Coronavirus Vaccine

He gives it a solid thumbs up.
Sir Ian McKellen is on the path to Coronavirus immunity.
Yes, we can all breathe a semi-sigh of relief.
The 81-year-old has gotten his first round of the Coronavirus vaccine.
He gives it a “thumbs up.”
“It’s a very special day, I feel euphoric. I would have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone. I feel very lucky to have had the vaccine,” he says.
“I really hope that, as more people get vaccinated, we will move further along the path back to a more normal way of life,” he continued.
So yeah, there’s someone I don’t really need to worry about anymore!
