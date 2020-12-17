Shia LaBeouf ‘Got Naked and Kept Seeing This Owl’ While Filming on LSD

Shia LaBeouf has strayed far from child stardom on Disney’s Even Stevens. Though the actor has seen a wide range of creative successes and made a name for himself as a talented and innovative artist, LaBeouf has also made headlines for his outrageous — and sometimes criminal — behavior. As the subject of a new lawsuit from former girlfriend FKA Twigs, who alleges horrific abuse, Shia LaBeouf is again displaying instability that’s upstaging his talents.

These bouts of odd behavior have marred more than his personal life. His outbursts and bizarre (and often-self-destructive behavior) have affected his work on-set as well. Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint recently opened up about his time working with the controversial actor, and it’s not a great look for LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf has a history of erratic behavior

LaBeouf’s style is firmly rooted in Method acting, which requires actors to be in character even when they’re not on-set. That has led to some interesting antics surrounding his roles.

In the 2014 war film Fury, LaBeouf acted alongside seasoned and respected actor Brad Pitt. To get into character, LaBeouf had his front tooth removed and would go days without showering. To make his war wounds appear realistic, he sliced open his own face. Pitt, no stranger to difficult filming situations, allegedly had tensions with LaBeouf. However, in public, Pitt had nothing but praise, calling LaBeouf “one of the best” actors he’d ever seen.

LaBeouf’s over-the-top efforts to prepare for Fury were not atypical for him. While filming the 2012 drama Lawless, he got into his 1930s Prohibition role as authentically as possible: by getting drunk on moonshine. While watching the film, viewers might notice LaBeouf’s bloated face and bloodshot eyes — physical characteristics of his drunkenness. Those weren’t special effects; they were LaBeouf’s real-life condition.

Rupert Grint co-starred with LaBeouf

Rupert Grint is best known for his portrayal of Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise. He has previously recounted his own on-set issues, notably because he’s a jokester who had trouble behaving with the seriousness that the Harry Potter plot demanded. Still, his antics paled in comparison to what he saw while acting alongside Shia LaBeouf.

The two found themselves working together on the set of the 2013 dramatic comedy Charlie Countryman. According to IMDb, the cast also included Evan Rachel Wood and Mads Mikkelsen. LaBeouf played the starring title role, portraying a troubled character whose dead mother appears to him and sends him on a wild trip to Bucharest, where he falls in love and gets on gangsters’ bad side.

Shia LaBeouf took LSD on the set of ‘Charlie Countryman’

Once again, LaBeouf did whatever it took to get into character for his part in Charlie Countryman. His on-set actions were so extreme they disturbed Grint, who portrayed an aspiring porn star in the film — a stark departure from his child-friendly Harry Potter days.

Grint saw LaBeouf’s actions as a warning. “He smashed the place up, got naked, and kept seeing this owl. If anything will make you not do drugs, it’s watching that,” he told The Guardian.

Time and time again, Shia LaBeouf has shown he’s a dedicated yet tortured artist. And the damage he’s left in his wake keeps coming back in conversations with those who’ve interacted closely with him. As the news of his alleged domestic abuse comes to light, we can expect to hear even more about his reputation for erratic behavior.