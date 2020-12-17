Sherri Shepherd Claps Back at Kenya Moore After Shade on ‘WWHL’

Kenya Moore of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is one of the shadiest cast members the show has seen. The hair products diva can hold a grudge and she has seemingly held one against Sherri Shepherd. When the former The View co-host and Moore guest-starred on Watch What Happens Live in 2014, their time didn’t leave a lasting impression. After Moore shaded Shepherd recently, the latter didn’t hold back and clapped back.

What did Kenya Moore say?

The new season of RHOA just premiered on Bravo in recent weeks. Andy Cohen had Moore as a guest in a recent episode to talk about her time on the show. Celebrating 2,000 episodes of WWHL, some iconic pieces had shady questions for the former beauty queen from her moments in the clubhouse.

When it came time for the bunny that Lisa Rinna of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills gave to Kim Richards’ daughter to ask a question things got interesting. The saran-wrapped bunny asked Moore which past guest she would never want to sit next to again.

“Sherri Shepherd,” Moore answered without hesitation. “That was probably one of my worst appearances because I thought she was trying to take over the show. She was very arrogant… so Sherri.”

Cohen noted that Shepherd was calling Moore Kendra most of the night.

“She thought she was still on The View and she didn’t know she had apparently been fired,” Moore added.

How did Sherri Shepherd react?

Following Moore’s appearance on WWHL, Shepherd took to her show Dish Nation to address the shade.

“It was so funny because I was trying to remember when I did Watch What Happens Live with Kendra,” Shepherd said, knowingly saying Moore’s name wrong. “I was trying to remember and I wish Kendra could pay me to care like she paid those dudes to be her boyfriend after season 10 before she got fired from RHOA.”

Shepherd was not done though and had more to say. She reminded Moore that when she was on the ABC talk show the ratings were huge and have not allegedly been that high since she left.

“Oh, I do remember taking over because it took so long for you to get a thought out of your head, I had to fill up the space,” Shepherd continued her shade fest. “Before I left The View, we won our first Emmy Kendra, and the ratings have never been higher since. There you go Kendra, have a great day. I just have so much to do Kendra, I’m working on Dish Nation, I got my other show, I’m writing a book. It’s just so much in my head Kendra, but I want you to have a really nice day.”

Moore’s co-star, Porsha Williams, is also a co-host on Dish Nation and was taken aback by all the shade coming from Shepherd.

“The shade fest going back and fort baby,” Williams said.

Moore has not reacted to Shepherd’s remarks since. However, you can catch more of Moore on The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights starting at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.