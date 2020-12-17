Senate Sports Tavern and Senate South, Ottawa Permitted to Reopen Under Strict Conditions Until Hearing

OTTAWA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has lifted the Orders to suspend the liquor licences of Senate Sports Tavernlocated at 33 Clarence Street, and Senate South located at 1159 Bank Street Ottawa. The establishments will be allowed to reopen, under strict conditions.

A hearing before the Licence Appeal Tribunal to consider the Registrar’s Notices of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the licences will occur in the new year.

Among the conditions allowing the establishments to reopen is that the licence holder must ensure the person charged by Ottawa Police in the November 29, 2020 incident is not permitted to enter or be adjacent to either premises and may have no involvement in the day-to-day business operations of the licensed establishments.

The licence holder has committed to meeting with all staff to explain the current rules under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Approach to COVID-19) Actand explain the importance of being compliant.

The licence holder also agreed to ensure the premises are cleared of all patrons and closed to the public by 9:30 pm, and that all staff will be out of the premises by 10:30 pm daily.

Those who hold a licence to sell alcohol are responsible for meeting their obligations under the LLA, and to act with honesty and integrity.

Consequences for licence holders who do not meet these requirements include the possibility of an Order of Monetary Penalty, a temporary suspension of the licence, or in the most serious cases a revocation of the licence.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

MEDIA CONTACT

Raymond Kahnert

Senior Advisor, Communications

[email protected]

416-326-3202

ABOUT THE AGCO

The AGCO is responsible for regulating the alcohol, gaming, horse racing and private cannabis retail sectors in Ontario in accordance with the principles of honesty and integrity, and in the public interest.

The AGCO is a regulatory agency with a governing board that reports to the Ministry of the Attorney General. The agency was established on February 23, 1998 under the Alcohol, Cannabis and Gaming Regulation and Public Protection Act, 1996.

Stay informed

Follow us on Twitter at @Ont_AGCO

Inquiries from News Media

416-326-3202