See Jared Padalecki in his first post-Supernatural role

The trailer for Walker focuses in on one specific event: the death of Cordell Walker’s wife Emily (played by Padalecki’s real wife, Genevieve Padalecki). Mourning her loss, Walker seems driven to investigate her death and discover the truth behind it.

Let’s be clear, the Walker trailer does everything possible to remind its potential audience that Jared Padalecki was on Supernatural. There is a point in which someone literally tells Walker he’s “chasing ghosts” as he glowers. Walker talks about seeing his wife everywhere, and, as you might remember, the set-up for Supernatural involved Sam Winchester’s girlfriend being killed, only for Sam to see visions of her. And although we don’t see him in the trailer, Mitch Pileggi is playing Walker patriarch Bonham. Pileggi also just so happened to play Padalecki’s grandfather on Supernatural.

Of course, this is also a remake of Walker, Texas Ranger, and that means breaking arms and punching faces — both of which Padalecki does in the trailer. He also wears a cowboy hat, rides a horse, and hogties a human man! So, in case there was any concern: even without Chuck Norris in the title role, Walker will achieve the same off-the-wall level of ridiculous fights and drama we’ve come to expect.

Walker debuts on The CW on Thursdsay, January 21, 2021.