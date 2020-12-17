Scott Baio Did Not Agree With Recent ‘Happy Days’ Fundraiser

Scott Baio is perhaps best known for his role as Chachi in Happy Days and the spin-off show Joanie Loves Chachi. Recently, the cast of Happy Days came together for a political fundraiser and Scott was not involved and has since said he doe not agree with what the rest of the cast did.

Scott said, “Entertainment shouldn’t be political, especially when it comes to legacy shows like ‘Happy Days’ that have such a powerful place in the hearts of so many Americans. Invoking the show’s name to support a candidate for office was just wrong, in my opinion. That doesn’t change how much I love Donny, Henry [Winkler] and the rest of the crew from ‘Happy Days.’ I just wish they had thought this all the way through.”

Scott Baio has differing political views from the rest of the ‘Happy Days’ cast

Don Most previously shared his opinion on Scott not appearing in the reunion. He said, “I knew that he would not be a part of this because of the differences in political views. So it was not a question of whether he would be a part of it or not. That was a given. But you know, Scott and I, we played golf together. It’s been a while now, about a couple of years, but we’ve stayed in touch somewhat. But in the last year, I haven’t seen him.”

The virtual fundraiser saw a reunion of Don (Ralph) Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Ron Howard (Richie Cunningham), Anson Williams (Potsie Weber), Marion Ross (Marion Cunningham), and writer Lowell Ganz.

Do you think actors should be involved in political fundraisers? Let’s forget about politics for a moment and remember the moment Chachi came to Happy Days: