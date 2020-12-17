Sabrina cast reveals their scariest monster, off-screen

When the actors are asked if there were any monsters from throughout Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that genuinely scared them, both Sinclair and Watson were on the same page. It was Jesse Putnam (Jason Beaudoin), Theo’s uncle who ends up getting possessed by a demon, who was the most horrifying creature effect of all.

It seems as though the terror came from him being one of the first monsters the actors encountered, as well as how sympathetic his character was, overall. Watson mentioned how scary the costume was, saying, “He scared the heebie jeebies out of me.”

Sinclair added, “This was early too, when we were just like, ‘No, we’re going all in on the gory, nasty stuff.’ And we do that throughout, but it was when they were like, ‘Go!'”

By the sound of things, it appears as though the actors quickly grew accustomed to all the monstrosities they’d see around the set, and they learned to get used to them. However, there was just something particularly disturbing about Uncle Jesse. As Sinclair went on to say, “With the boils and the peeling skin and the eyeball. He’s the only character that I couldn’t look at when he was on set. I was like, ‘I know you’re so lovely, and I just can’t be around you right now.'” Beaudoin’s transformation was particularly tough on Watson, who explained, “[Beaudoin] knew my mom, and so we would always have lovely chats. And then he would just show up with half his face missing and try and ask me about my hometown, and I’d be like, ‘Jason, I cannot with you. I have to scream and cry about you later.'”

With the Eldritch Terrors waiting for Sabrina and the gang in Part 4, there are plenty more monsters in store for audiences. You’ll just have to see these horrors for yourself when the final season airs on Netflix on December 31, 2020.