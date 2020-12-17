‘RHOP’: Jamal Bryant Alleges Chris Samuels Is Aggressive, Insinuates He’s Abusive and Has CTE in Response To Monique Samuels

Jamal Bryant is not happy with Monique Samuels’ binder bashing during part one of the RHOP reunion. In his own social media rant, Jamal shoots back at Samuels’ allegations that he and Gizelle Bryant are faking their relationship for television. He also alleges Monique’s husband Chris is aggressive, abusive, and has CTE. Samuels finds Jamal’s comeback amusing.

Chris Samuels and Monique Samuels | Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Monique Samuels accuses Jamal and Gizelle Bryant of faking their relationship for a storyline on ‘RHOP’

During part one of the RHOP reunion, Monique brought an organized binder full of receipts to go against her co-stars, namely Gizelle, for pestering her all season following her fallout with Candiace Dillard. Monique also accuses Gizelle of trying to spread a rumor that she had an affair on her husband and that he’s not the father of their youngest child.

Source: YouTube

Out of revenge, Monique blasted Gizelle’s rekindled relationship with her ex-husband Jamal. She alleges Jamal is faking his relationship with Gizelle in order to save her spot on the show. In fact, Monique claims Jamal’s real girlfriend sent her proof that the storyline is fake.

Monique presented screenshots she claims is from Jamal’s real girlfriend that detail exchanges between the two of them arranging meetups and more. Gizelle refused to acknowledge Monique’s allegations.

Jamal Bryant claps back at Monique Samuels’ allegations; says Chris Samuels is aggressive, abusive and has CTE

Jamal jumped on Facebook Live to address and deny Monique’s claims. He says Monique’s allegation of him being in a relationship with another woman is a lie while simultaneously dating Gizelle.

“In case you all missed it I’ve been divorced for 11 years and single people date,” he said. “Nothing immoral, illegal, or unethical took place, it did not work out. I’m not married I’m not engaged, you can’t have a mistress while you’re single.”

Source: YouTube

He then took jabs at Monique’s husband Chris, a retired NFL player. He claims Chris is known to be aggressive toward women, hints that he may abuse his wife, and alleges that Chris has CTE – a progressive degenerative disease of the brain found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma, often athletes.

Per Jamal, Chris confronted Gizelle and Robyn Dixon over them spreading rumors about their family. Jamal alleges Chris became so intense that security had to refrain him.

Monique Samuels laughs off Jamal Bryant’s response

Monique finds Jamal’s rebuttal laughable. In an exclusive interview with Shadow and Act, Monique says Jamal is a poor excuse of a pastor and his behavior and recent Facebook Live post proves such.

“His whole response just proves that there are demons in the church and in the pulpit because what pastor goes on a live and does that?” Monique asks. “He wasn’t even original. Dude, I already did the binder, get your own thing. It was just hilarious to me. He needs to do better with his actions and doing that live is the exact opposite of what a well-grounded pastor would have done. So it’s just that the comedy writes itself at this point. He needs to go back to prayer and ask God to help clean some of that flesh he has, because it is quite dirty.”

Part two of the RHOP reunion airs Sunday on Bravo at 9 pm EST.