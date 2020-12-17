‘RHOC’s Kelly Dodd Alleged Braunwyn Windham-Burke Staged BLM Protest Pics

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is claiming that cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke had a professional photographer take photos of her at a Black Lives Matter protest.

Braunwyn shared several photos and videos of her and a few of her children protesting police brutality in May and early June, following the brutal police killing of George Floyd.

Of course, during a recent episode of the show, Kelly threw a lot of shade Braunwyn’s way — she says she thinks it was all staged.

“Be for the cause, but don’t have a professional photog[rapher] out there,” Kelly said. “Everything’s about her image, and she’s full of sh*t. If you’re really truly invested in it, you don’t go around into a protest and have a professional photog[rapher] taking photos of you,” she added in a confessional.

Braunwyn is yet to respond to Kelly’s claims. It’s possible she’s being loved up with her new girlfriend after officially coming out as gay a few weeks back.