RHOC: Star Emily Simpson Says Her Husband Almost Died of Covid-19 – ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ spoilers find that star Emily Simpson says that her husband Shane almost died of Covid-19 after their entire family battled the virus. The 44-year-old reality television star documented Shane’s battle with the disease during an episode of the show on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Emily took to her Instagram Story to reveal that her entire family tested positive for the virus. Emily was the first to show symptoms and was also the first to test in the family as she was worried about spreading the disease to others.

“I had, like, a little bit of a headache, and I’m tired, but that’s it. I have no fever, no cough, no sore throat, nothing,” she shared. “I wish I could trace back to exactly how I got it because I feel like, personally, I did everything I was supposed to do, as far as the pandemic. I tried to live life and take precautions, and I ended up getting it and I don’t even know where.”

She also went on to say that the entire ordeal was mentally grueling and especially as her husband’s condition worsened.

“Today got really bad. He couldn’t breathe,” she said. “I’m not allowed to go into the hospital with him. He texted me and said his oxygen levels are low, and that they had him on an IV. They’re giving him meds. And I’m sure some oxygen to help with the breathing. That’s all I know right now.”

If that weren’t enough, Emily went on to share her darkest fears. “I’m scared that my husband’s not gonna make it, he’s going to die,” she said. “He’s gonna die at a hospital, and not only is he gonna die at the hospital, but he’s gonna die alone because I know I can’t go to the hospital and my kids can’t go to the hospital because you’re not allowed.”

