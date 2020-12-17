Relive Botched’s Wildest Transformations and Cases From 2020

Aspiring Dolly Parton look-alike Haley had one wild story on Botched.

As Haley detailed it, after upgrading to 1,200 CC implants, she required emergency surgery after on of her implants started emerging from the incision. Initially, the surgeon wanted to remove both of her implants, but Haley convinced her doctor to just replace the contaminated one.

Following this procedure, Haley woke up to liquid coming out of one of her incisions.

“Liquid coming out of an incision in the breast area, it almost always means that there’s a leak from a seroma, which is inflammatory fluid, and the wound is falling apart,” Dr. Dubrow reacted in a confessional. “A total disaster.”

Once more, Haley had the implant replaced rather than removed, which could’ve resulted in an “untreatable breast infection.”

“Are you kidding me?” Dr. Dubrow sounded off. “O-M-F-F-F-G! That is just insane. Wow, you’re lucky to be alive.”