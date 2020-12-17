Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Flawless Makeup-Free Face In New Video

Reese Witherspoon, who is 44 years old, recently took to her Instagram Stories to share some stories about her weekend adventures while walking her new dog. Her most recent addition to the family is a furry friend, a Labrador named Hank. However, most fans couldn’t stop staring at her basically flawless skin, post-run, with no makeup. How!?

“Okay, we did it! Hanky we did it! We did our walk/run…how did you guys do?” She says in the first video. In the second video, she shares a bit more about Hank’s personality, noting how stubborn he is. “Do any of you run with dogs, and then the dog just stops and doesn’t want to run anymore?”

Fans want in on Reese Witherspoon and her skincare routine

In her third post, she shares the Apple Music holiday playlist she’s been listening to that helps her get through her runs each day. She followed that up by asking her followers what their favorite running songs are and added that listening to music while you run can actually boost your performance by 15 percent. Definitely good to know!

RELATED: Learn Kelly Ripa’s Skincare Routine To Get A ‘Youthful Glow’ In Your 50s

Fans really wanted to know why and how Witherspoon’s skin is looking so flawless lately! Well, she’s actually a spokesperson for the brand Elizabeth Arden and reveals she’s been using those products to maintain her gorgeous complexion. She shares that she is especially fond of Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream and Elizabeth Arden’s Ceramide Replenishing Oil. “It makes my skin so soft and moisturized,” she notes.

She also loves using the NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller, which she said helps “get rid of dark circles.” She tells Refinery29 that she often travels with her products because she cares so much about proper skin prep. So, if anyone is looking for some awesome skincare products, follow Reese! She’s got all the goodies.