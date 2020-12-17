Reasons To Watch The Flight Attendant Immediately

So if you’re accessing the service for the first time, there’s a lot for you to catch up on. But just hear me out for a second: You should start with The Flight Attendant, the Kaley Cuoco comedic thriller about a flight attendant who gets in way over her head. (The finale hits HBO Max on December 17.) Here’s a few reasons why.

View this video on YouTube

WarnerMedia / YouTube / Via youtube.com

