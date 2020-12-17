Reasons To Watch The Flight Attendant Immediately

HBO Max is gonna be on Roku really soon — like, if you’re reading this, it’s probably on there right now. (There’s a Playstation 5 app now too, for all you gamers out there.)
So if you’re accessing the service for the first time, there’s a lot for you to catch up on. But just hear me out for a second: You should start with The Flight Attendant, the Kaley Cuoco comedic thriller about a flight attendant who gets in way over her head. (The finale hits HBO Max on December 17.) Here’s a few reasons why.
1. It’s a breeze to watch
2. Kaley Cuoco
3. And Rosie Perez!!!
4. It’s funny
5. But it deals with heavy stuff really well, too
6. Also, just a really great performance from T.R. Knight
7. So many twists your head will friggin’ spin
